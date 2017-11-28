Cowboys' Sean Lee: Not expected to play Thursday
Lee (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday and is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It looks like the short week isn't going to do Lee any favors, as after two days of no practice, Lee is trending towards being inactive for Thursday night's showdown with the Redskins. Fortunately for Lee, the team will then have 10 days before it heads to New York to face the Giants, which should benefit the linebacker in his recovery.
