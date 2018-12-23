Cowboys' Sean Lee: Not in line to play
Lee (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
After returning from a five-game absence in the Week 15 loss to the Colts and logging only seven snaps, Lee was expected to see a mild boost in playing time Sunday. While Lee didn't suffer any setbacks with his hamstring during the week of practice, Dallas instead plans to hold him out in order for the team to have more depth on hand at other positions. Since Lee wouldn't have been in line for a starting role on defense and doesn't contribute on special teams, he would have been more of a luxury had Dallas chosen to keep him active.
