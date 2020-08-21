Lee (undisclosed) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee hasn't practiced since suffering this injury in the strength and conditioning portion of training camp, but it's still unclear what he's dealing with. The 34-year-old is no stranger to the injury report. He played all 16 games in 2019 but battled with pectoral, thigh and knee injuries, and he missed 14 games between 2017 and 2018. Joe Thomas and Luke Gifford will likely rotate in at strong-side linebacker for the time being.