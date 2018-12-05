Cowboys' Sean Lee: Not practicing Wednesday
Lee (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee has not seen the field since Week 9, and remains sidelined to begin Week 14 despite news that he has an "outside shot" to play Sunday," according to Jeff Cavanaugh of The Athletic. When Lee is able to retake the field he's expected to resume his starting role, but it remains to be seen whether the veteran will get healthy in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles.
