Cowboys' Sean Lee: Nursing knee injury

Lee missed a second straight day of practice Tuesday due to a knee injury, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The Cowboys don't seem to think the issue is serious, but given Lee's extensive injury history the team is being understandably cautious. He could well slide into a backup LB role this season due to the emergence of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, and Lee's days as a tackling machine and IDP stalwart appear to be behind him.

