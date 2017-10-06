Cowboys' Sean Lee: Officially listed as questionable

Lee (hamstring) didn't practice all week and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted Friday that the team could take a conservative approach to Lee's injury ahead of a Week 6 bye. The upcoming rest should allow Lee to return at full strength in Week 7, and the Cowboys seemingly don't want to risk an aggravation that could result in a long-term absence. Lee appears closer to doubtful than truly questionable for Sunday's game. Jaylon Smith played every defensive snap in last week's loss to the Rams, with fellow linebacker Justin Durant handling a 70 percent snap share.