Cowboys' Sean Lee: Officially ruled out

Lee (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Lee didn't practice in any capacity this week and will now miss his third straight game. With Justin Durant (concussion) also ruled out and Anthony Hitchens (groin) listed as questionable to play, the Cowboys will likely need reserves Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber to handle increased workloads.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories