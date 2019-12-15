Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: On track to play Sunday

Lee (pectoral) plans to play Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lee received the questionable tag after missing the first two practices of the week but should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran linebacker has 62 tackles (42 solo) and has yet to miss a game this season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories