Cowboys' Sean Lee: On track to play Sunday
Lee (pectoral) plans to play Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lee received the questionable tag after missing the first two practices of the week but should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran linebacker has 62 tackles (42 solo) and has yet to miss a game this season.
