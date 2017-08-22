Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Participating in team drills

Lee (hamstring) participated in team drills during Monday's practice, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It's good news for the Cowboys after Lee exited practice on Aug. 10 with hamstring tightness. The veteran linebacker is coming off his most productive and healthy season in 2016 and is currently on track to be ready for Week 1.

