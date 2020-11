Lee had one tackle and played only four snaps during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but coach Mike McCarthy said his limited playing time was simply the result of gameflow, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy said the veteran linebacker was expected to play 10-to-12 snaps, but he instead barely ended up seeing the field. Lee missed the first seven weeks of the season with a sports hernia, and it remains to be seen if he'll play a significant role on the Dallas defense this year.