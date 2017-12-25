Cowboys' Sean Lee: Posts 14 tackles in defeat

Lee made 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Seahawks.

Active for a third consecutive game after struggling with injuries on multiple occasions this season, Lee extended his streak of games with double-digit tackles to three in Sunday's defeat. He remains an elite linebacker when healthy enough to take the field.

