Cowboys' Sean Lee: Posts 14 tackles in defeat
Lee made 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Seahawks.
Active for a third consecutive game after struggling with injuries on multiple occasions this season, Lee extended his streak of games with double-digit tackles to three in Sunday's defeat. He remains an elite linebacker when healthy enough to take the field.
