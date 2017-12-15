Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable for Sunday

Lee (hamstring/back) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Oakland.

A limited practice participant the previous two days, Lee seemed to be on the right track for Sunday's game. His absence from Friday's practice now clouds his status, though it's possible the Cowboys merely wanted him to get some rest. Lee returned from a three-game absence to play 66 snaps in last week's 30-10 win over the Giants, piling up 18 tackles and collecting his first interception of the season.