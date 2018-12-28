Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable for Sunday

Lee (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee was a healthy scratch last week against Tampa Bay but return to limited practice participation this week. It remains unclear if the veteran linebacker suffered a setback or not, but the Cowboys are liable to remain cautious given his injury history and the fact that Sunday's game cannot affect their playoff seeding.

More News
Our Latest Stories