Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable to return to Monday's game

Lee is questionable to return to Monday's game with a hamstring injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee sustained the hamstring injury during the third quarter of Monday's action paving the way for Leighton Vander Esch. Given Lee's injury history, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cowboys opted to take a more cautious route in regards to working him back onto the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories