Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable to return

Lee is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee has dealt with a plethora of hamstring issues in the past, so the Cowboys will likely take every precaution necessary to ensure that this doesn't linger into a long-term problem. If Lee is temporarily sidelined, Damien Wilson and Justin Durant seem to be the likely options to replace him.