Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable to return

Lee is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee has dealt with a plethora of hamstring issues in the past, so the Cowboys will likely take every precaution necessary to ensure that this doesn't linger into a long-term problem. If Lee is temporarily sidelined, Damien Wilson and Justin Durant seem to be the likely options to replace him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories