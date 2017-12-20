Cowboys' Sean Lee: Racks up 10 tackles in win

Lee recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in the Cowboys' 20-17 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

Lee followed up his huge 18 tackle performance in Week 14 with another double-digit effort. Although he was questionable heading into the evening, the veteran linebacker was the only Cowboys defender to play all 70 snaps. He will look to carry his momentum into Week 16 against the Seahawks.

