Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ready for TNF

Lee (pectoral) won't carry an injury tag into Thursday's matchup against the Bears, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee didn't practice Tuesday but was full speed for Wednesday's session, so he'll be good to go for the prime-time clash. The oft-injured Lee hasn't missed a game this season, and he's coming off a Week 13 performance where he notched a season-high 12 stops.

