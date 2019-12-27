Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ready for Week 17

Lee (pectoral/thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee only practiced once this week as a limited participant Thursday, but he's good to go for the regular-season finale. The 33-year-old should receive another start in place of Leighton Vander Esch (neck) versus Washington.

