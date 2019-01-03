Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ready for wild-card round
Lee (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday and doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game against the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee scattered nine absences about the 2018 regular season due to a strained hamstring. His previous two appearances came in Weeks 15 and 17, when he logged a combined 29 defensive snaps. Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and even Damien Wilson have been seeing reps in front of Lee, who managed just 30 tackles in seven games this year. Assuming he plays this weekend, Lee likely will be a defensive sub, considering his recent usage.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...