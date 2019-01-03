Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ready for wild-card round

Lee (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday and doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game against the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee scattered nine absences about the 2018 regular season due to a strained hamstring. His previous two appearances came in Weeks 15 and 17, when he logged a combined 29 defensive snaps. Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and even Damien Wilson have been seeing reps in front of Lee, who managed just 30 tackles in seven games this year. Assuming he plays this weekend, Lee likely will be a defensive sub, considering his recent usage.