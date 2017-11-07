Cowboys' Sean Lee: Records season-high 12 tackles Sunday

Lee racked up 12 tackles in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

It was the first time this season he's recorded double digits in tackles, although his 51 in six games still matches his usual elite per-game pace. Lee remains a strong IDP option when healthy, although the 30-year-old doesn't offer the production in sacks or INTs that he did a few years ago when Dallas still had him slotted in at middle linebacker.

