Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Records team-high eight tackles

Lee recorded a team-high eight tackles in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.

The veteran linebacker looked to be in midseason form, making a number of strong stops against a Giants offense that couldn't get anything going on the ground or through the air. Injuries are always a concern with Lee, but as long as he's in the lineup, he should remain one of the best IDP options in the league at his position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories