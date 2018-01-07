Cowboys' Sean Lee: Records third straight 100-tackle campaign

Lee finished the regular season with 101 tackles (70 solo) and one interception in 11 games.

It was the same old story for the extremely talented but fragile veteran. Lee was an IDP dynamo when he was on the field, but he's missed multiple games due to injury in six of his eight NFL seasons -- including the entire 2014 campaign. The 31-year-old will return to his weak-side LB role in 2018, but the Cowboys have to hope that Jaylon Smith or someone else can begin to emerge to eventually replace Lee as the heart and soul of their defense.