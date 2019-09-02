Cowboys' Sean Lee: Resumes practicing
Lee (knee) is participating at practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee said last week that he was nearing his return to the practice field, and he's apparently good to go to begin the week. The 33-year-old figures to see a reduced role in 2019 due to the emergence of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith in the middle of the defense.
