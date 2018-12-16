Cowboys' Sean Lee: Returning in limited role

Lee (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys signed off on Lee's return from a five-game absence after he logged a trio of limited practices this week. Due to the extended layoff, it's expected that Lee will be eased back into action in a limited role, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rendering the linebacker an undesirable IDP option this week.

