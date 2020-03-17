Cowboys' Sean Lee: Returning to Cowboys

The Cowboys and Lee came to terms on a one-year, $4.5 million contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lee had a bounce-back season in 2019 with Leighton Vander Esch missing seven games due to a neck injury, compiling 86 tackles while starting 13 of 16 contests. Vander Esch is expected to be healthy, but Lee nonetheless will serve in some capacity for the Cowboys as a 34-year-old.