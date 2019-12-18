Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Returns to injury report

Lee (pectoral/thigh) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee played through a pectoral injury in Week 15's win over the Rams, and he displayed his best performance of the season, registering a sack and an interception. The veteran linebacker started last week on the sidelines during practice as well, so the Cowboys are hoping Lee will tough it out again in Week 16 versus the Eagles. Chris Covington or Malcolm Smith will be called upon to start if Lee can't go.

