Cowboys' Sean Lee: Returns to practice Wednesday
Lee (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Lee had only participated in individual drills since suffering the hamstring injury against the Seahawks on Sept. 23, so this is a big step towards his potential return. The oft-injured linebacker's work at practice the rest of the week will determine his status for Sunday's game at Washington.
