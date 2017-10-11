Cowboys' Sean Lee: Returns to practice
Lee (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reports.
Lee was held out the past two games with the expectation he'd be ready to play after the Cowboys' bye in Week 6. He should be back to full strength for Week 7 against the 49ers, picking up where he left off as one of the better IDP options in the entire league. Lee and Anthony Hitchens figure to get most of the snaps when the Cowboys deploy a nickel defense.
