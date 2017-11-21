Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ruled out for Thanksgiving game
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that Lee (hamstring) wouldn't play Thursday against the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
After Lee injured his hamstring in the Week 10 loss to the Falcons, the Cowboys were always bracing for a multi-game absence, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the linebacker will miss his second consecutive game. Jaylon Smith and Justin Durant will likely be the main beneficiaries of extra snaps at linebacker with Lee out and Anthony Hitchens (groin) looking uncertain for Thursday.
