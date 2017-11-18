Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ruled out for Week 11

Lee (hamstring) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was indicated earlier this week that Lee is potentially looking at a multi-week absence, so this was to be expected. Given the quick turnaround with their Thanksgiving matchup with the Redskins, the veteran linebacker seems unlikely to return prior to Week 13.

