Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ruled out for Week 6
Lee (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee has made enough progress to participate in individual drills during practice, but he's not quite ready for game action and will miss a third consecutive contest with the hamstring injury. Fellow weakside linebacker Joe Thomas has also been ruled out for Sunday, so Justin March-Lillard could see an expanded role on the outside.
