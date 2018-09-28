Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ruled out

Lee (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the lions, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that the linebacker is expected to miss 2-to-4 games while recovering from a hamstring injury. It's expected that rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch will see a substantial uptick in snaps as long as Lee remains sidelined, as will backup weakside linebacker Joe Thomas.