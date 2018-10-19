Cowboys' Sean Lee: Set to dress in Week 7

Lee (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. According to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, vice president Stephen Jones expects Lee to play in Week 7, though the linebacker's snap count will likely be restricted.

Lee appears set for his first game action since Week 3 after turning in full practices Thursday and Friday. While the hamstring injury seems to mostly be behind Lee, the Cowboys may be inclined to ease him back into the fold in light of his spotty track record on the health front. The emergence of rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch offers added incentive for the Cowboys to limit Lee in his first game back, though the veteran should be able to take on a more normal workload in the weeks to come once he's further removed from the injury.