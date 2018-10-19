Cowboys' Sean Lee: Set to dress in Week 7
Lee (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. According to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, vice president Stephen Jones expects Lee to play in Week 7, though the linebacker's snap count will likely be restricted.
Lee appears set for his first game action since Week 3 after turning in full practices Thursday and Friday. While the hamstring injury seems to mostly be behind Lee, the Cowboys may be inclined to ease him back into the fold in light of his spotty track record on the health front. The emergence of rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch offers added incentive for the Cowboys to limit Lee in his first game back, though the veteran should be able to take on a more normal workload in the weeks to come once he's further removed from the injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....