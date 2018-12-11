Cowboys' Sean Lee: Should return to practice

Coach Jason Garrett said Monday he expects Lee (hamstring) to practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9, but it seems the star linebacker is finally starting to get healthy. Leighton Vander Esch has started in Lee's place, and though he's been stellar, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already said Lee will resume his starting role when healthy. It still remains to be seen if Lee will be able to go against the Colts on Sunday