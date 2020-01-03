Cowboys' Sean Lee: Shows flashes of old form
Lee finished the 2019 season with 86 tackles (55 solo) including one sack, and one interception on four passes defended.
The oft-injured linebacker began the year behind young studs Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch on the depth chart, and the reduced workload helped Lee play in all 16 games for the first time in his career. He also showed he can still be an IDP factor in the second half when Vander Esch was hurt, racking up a dozen or more tackles in three separate games -- including 17 in a Week 16 loss to the Eagles. An unrestricted free agent, the 33-year-old isn't likely to be offered a full starting job or big money by another club, so expect Lee to return to Dallas in a supporting role.
