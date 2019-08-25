Cowboys' Sean Lee: Sits out Saturday, expects to play Week 1

Lee said his knee is "just not right," so he sat out of Saturday's preseason matchup with Houston, but expects to play Week 1, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee was hoping to play Saturday, but it seems his knee wasn't cooperating. The 33-year-old was a full participant in practice this week and doesn't seem worried about his Week 1 status. Even when healthy, Lee still seems slated for a decreased role in Dallas' linebacking corps with the emergence of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.