Cowboys' Sean Lee: Skipping practice Wednesday, Thursday

Lee will be held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, with Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett stating that the team is "working through a couple things with him," Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys haven't revealed that Lee is dealing with a specific injury, so it sounds like his absence for the next two days may be maintenance-related more than anything else. The veteran linebacker has often struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and was limited to 11 games in 2017, finishing with 101 tackles.