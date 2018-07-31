Cowboys' Sean Lee: Slowly working his way back

Lee didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice as he continues to gradually build up his workload, the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys are aiming to limit the wear and tear on Lee's body, and Tuesday's practice session was an instance of that philosophy. The veteran has yet to play a full season for Dallas, but he will take aim at doing so for the first time in his career in 2018 as the team's projected starting right outside linebacker.

