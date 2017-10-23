Cowboys' Sean Lee: Sustains bruised quadriceps

Lee bruised his quadriceps during Sunday's game against the 49ers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Fortunately, this is an injury that shouldn't cost Lee any time. Head coach Jason Garrett said the linebacker should be available at practice Wednesday and is expected to be able to play without limitations Sunday against the Redskins.

