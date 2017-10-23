Cowboys' Sean Lee: Sustains bruised quadriceps
Lee bruised his quadriceps during Sunday's game against the 49ers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Fortunately, this is an injury that shouldn't cost Lee any time. Head coach Jason Garrett said the linebacker should be available at practice Wednesday and is expected to be able to play without limitations Sunday against the Redskins.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...