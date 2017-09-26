Cowboys' Sean Lee: Sustains hamstring injury
Lee suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's game against Arizona, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee played most of the game before suffering the injury, which allowed him to still lead the team with eight tackles. The severity of the injury remains unclear ahead of Week 4's matchup against the Rams.
