Cowboys' Sean Lee: Takes part in drills Tuesday
Lee took part in individual drills during Tuesday's minicamp, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
While he's not dealing with a specific health issue, the Cowboys have been going easy on the oft-injured 31-year-old so far, with Tuesday's appearance on the field being Lee's first in either minicamp or OTAs. While he can't be counted on to play a full 16-game schedule, Lee's per-game IDP production should once again be elite in 2018.
