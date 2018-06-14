Cowboys' Sean Lee: Takes part in drills Tuesday

Lee took part in individual drills during Tuesday's minicamp, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

While he's not dealing with a specific health issue, the Cowboys have been going easy on the oft-injured 31-year-old so far, with Tuesday's appearance on the field being Lee's first in either minicamp or OTAs. While he can't be counted on to play a full 16-game schedule, Lee's per-game IDP production should once again be elite in 2018.

