Cowboys' Sean Lee: Turns back clock against Rams
Lee recorded four tackles, including a sack, and grabbed an interception in Sunday's win over the Rams.
The sack and pick were his first of the year, and it was the first time in his decorated career the linebacker had tallied one of each in the same game. Lee took a back seat earlier in the year to Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, but with LVE battling a neck injury in recent weeks, the veteran has seen his fantasy value surge -- Lee has piled up 45 tackles over the last seven games, in addition to Sunday's splash plays.
