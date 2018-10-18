Cowboys' Sean Lee: Turns in full practice
Lee (hamstring) practiced in full capacity Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lee's advancement from limited to full participation in practice puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Redskins, which will mark his first appearance since Week 3. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch emerged as a formidable IDP option in Lee's stead with 30 tackles (22 solo) over the past three games, a development that will likely prompt coach Jason Garrett to rotate the first-round pick in at linebacker liberally with starters Lee, Jaylon Smith and Damien Wilson. Such an arrangement likely wouldn't result in a dramatic decline in snaps for Lee, who remains the Cowboys' top player on the second level when he's healthy enough to take the field.
