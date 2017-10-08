Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Unavailable Sunday

Lee (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Taking a seat for the second game in a row, Lee will continue to rest a hamstring injury. Because the Cowboys utilize a nickle cornerback on most snaps, expect the defense to roll with Jaylon Smith and Justin Durant as their primary linebackers in Week 5.

