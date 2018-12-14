Cowboys' Sean Lee: Uncertain for Week 15 return
Lee (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A limited participant throughout the week, Lee is hoping to play for the first time since Nov. 5. Active status probably wouldn't equate to his accustomed three-down role, as the Cowboys have fellow linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch both playing at a high level. For what it's worth, Lee said he had a great week of practice and hinted that he has a real shot to return for Sunday's game, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. Regardless, the tough competition for playing time takes him out of the IDP picture for Week 15.
