Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Unlikely to play Sunday

Lee (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lee, who suffered the injury last Monday against the Cardinals, was unable to practice this week. He is apparently going to be given one more chance to show he's okay during warmups, but it seems like a long shot that he'll be good to go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories