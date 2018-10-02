Cowboys' Sean Lee: Unlikely to play Week 5

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said "It would surprise me" to see Lee (hamstring) play during Sunday's game against the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee is expected to remain sidelined for 2-4 weeks due to a hamstring injury, so the veteran linebacker never had a real chance of being healthy for Week 5. Rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch should see an increased defensive role in Lee's absence.