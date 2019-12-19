Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Upgrades to limited practice

Lee (pectoral/thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee didn't practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents a tangible step in the right direction. With Leighton Vander Esch (neck) already ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, Lee will draw another start in Dallas' linebacker corps if cleared to suit up. A full session Friday would dissipate any doubts about the veteran's availability.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories