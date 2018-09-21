Cowboys' Sean Lee: Will be game-time decision

Owner Jerry Jones said Lee (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game at Seattle, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lee was a limited participant at practice Thursday and said he intends on playing against the Seahawks. The 32-year-old sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Giants and started off the week not practicing. The veteran linebacker should earn the questionable tag, while Joe Thomas would likely see an increased snap count if Lee is deemed unable to play.