Cowboys' Sean Lee: Will not return Sunday

Lee (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest at Atlanta, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas is likely erring on the side of extreme caution with Lee given his past issues with hamstring injuries. We should have a clearer understanding of Lee's status for next week over the next few days. For now, look for Damien Wilson and Justin Durant to help out where needed.

